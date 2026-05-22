Kansas State adds safety Bryson Dossett

Kansas State is back on the board again in the 2027 class. After a brief hiatus, K-State has it rolling once again on the recruiting trail. Ridge Point, Texas safety Bryson Dossett has committed to the Wildcats.

The recruitment of Dossett was a bit of a slow burn. He was a target of Chris Klieman and his staff in Manhattan. In fact, Kansas State was the fifth offer overall to the Texas native after a camp in Manhattan. The junior then visited K-State for the Texas Tech game this fall on an unofficial visit.

After Collin Klein and his staff took over and got things settled a bit, Kansas State kept their foot on the gas. Dossett was re-offered by the Wildcat staff February 1 and worked quickly to schedule an official visit for June 5. Though he did not visit K-State over the spring due to his track schedule, the junior was constantly hearing from the Wildcat coaching staff who sees him playing as the deep safety in their defense.

The Texan held over 20 offers before committing to Kansas State. He held offers from Air Force, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Houston, Illinois, Iowa State, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northwestern, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Rice, San Diego State, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCONN, UNLV and UTEP. It is more of a head to head victory for K-State over Oklahoma State and Duke. He had official visits scheduled to both schools, but will no longer take those visits with his commitment to the Wildcats. Many also believed the Cowboys were in prime position to win out for the junior, but Kansas State got the job done.

Along with football, Dossett also participates in the hurdles on the track. He posted a season best of 14.27 seconds in the 110 hurdles and 38.81 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Overall, he is commitment No. 11 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the Kansas State class of defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, quarterback Cam Kruse offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo, safety Julian Elzey, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.