Kansas State adds speedy transfer WR Brandon White

Kansas State continues to keep it rolling in the transfer portal. Hawaii transfer wide receiver Brandon White has committed to K-State.

Visitors have been rolling in and out of Manhattan since the transfer portal opened January 2. Following a dead period and with not much time left before the start of the spring semester, there will be more transfer visitors coming over the weekend. White was one of those coming to Kansas State Thursday and the Wildcats closed quickly.

White spent one season for the Rainbow Warriors. In his lone season for Hawaii, he was a productive player. The Ohio native tallied 38 catches for 399 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball four times for 36 yards and had one kick return for 21 yards. White was a big play threat and had six catches go for 24 yards or more this season for the Rainbow Warriors.

Prior to his time at Hawaii, he spent three seasons at Kentucky. In his three seasons at Kentucky, he did not catch any passes and logged just one kick return for 19 yards.

Out of high school, the Ohio native was considered a three star prospect before signing with Kentucky. He was not just a football star for Archbishop Moeller High School, either. He was a big time track athlete and ran a personal best 10.30 in the 100-meter dash and finished second at the 2022 OHSAA D1 Southwest District Outdoor Championships. White also broke the indoor state meet 60m dash record with a time of 6.73 while in high school.

