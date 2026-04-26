Kansas State adds TE Owen Harrington
Kansas State is still putting the finishing touches on its 2026 roster. Foothill Junior College tight end Owen Harrington has committed to K-State.
The announcement from Harrington comes just after an official visit to Kansas State. His visit came a bit unexpectedly and done in the shadows as K-State wanted to get his commitment quickly and quietly.
Prior to visiting Kansas State the junior college product took official visits to Louisiana Monroe and UTSA.
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Tight end is not a huge position of need, but K-State needs depth at the position. Linkon Cure, Garrett Oakley and Will Anciaux were the only three tight ends to go through spring practices as Arley Morrell and Lawson McGraw were finishing up their senior years of high school.
Harrington will fill the role as an inline tight end and an H Back in Kansas State’s offensive scheme. He will have four years of eligibility to play three and will arrive in Manhattan in May.