K-State Online Football Recruiting
Kansas State adds Texan EDGE Jalen Price
Kansas State has delivered another Texan for its 2027 recruiting class, with Jalen Price’s commitment. The Cedar Hill EDGE isn’t the only target from his team in the class; Jeron Allen has also committed to Kansas State.
Price carried 17 D-I offers, including eight from the Power Four. After his official visit to K-State this past weekend, Price shut down his recruitment and committed. K-State got the nod over Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Mississippi State, among others.
Price committed to Baylor at the end of November, but decommitted last month after a heavy pursuit by K-State and Oklahoma State. Buddy Wyatt extended the offer in April to him, before joining Jordan Peterson for an in-home visit in May.
He becomes the 27th commitment of the 2027 class for K-State.