Kansas State adds tight end Ben Hynek

Kansas State is on a bit of a roll on the recruiting trail in the 2027 class. North Dakota tight end Ben Hynek has committed to K-State. He is the second commitment in the last two days to Kansas State after Florida linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo committed to the Wildcats yesterday.

The announcement from Hynek comes just after an unofficial visit to K-State April 18. There has been quite a few fireworks after unofficial visits to Manhattan. He is the fourth commitment of the spring for the Wildcats.

Brian Lepak is back coaching the tight ends in Manhattan and continues to flex his muscles on the recruiting trail. The North Dakota native is the second tight end landed under Lepak’s leadership who has been in the top 405 players nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking joining current Wildcat sophomore Linkon Cure.

Hynek was a target of the previous staff in Manhattan and continued under Collin Klein‘s leadership, spearheaded by Lepak. It is a nice recruiting win for Kansas State as Hynek held offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, North Dakota State, Purdue, Syracuse, UCF, Utah and Wisconsin. Hynek had previously visited Iowa State and Utah this spring along with K-State.

North Dakota was a state the Wildcats would dip into from time to time under Chris Klieman and will continue under Klein. Support staffer Hank Jacobs has plenty of ties to the region and has developed strong relationships with coaches in the Dakotas. Former K-State offensive lineman Andrew Leingang was one of the Wildcats biggest wins on the recruiting trail from the state of North Dakota.

Overall, he is commitment No. 6 for Kansas State in the 2027 cycle. He joins the Wildcat class of SanFilippo, safety Julian Elzey, cornerback Nazir Pitchford, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.