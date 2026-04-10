Kansas State adds transfer guard Brandon Rechsteiner

Kansas State is continuing to work in the transfer portal. Colorado State guard Brandon Rechsteiner has committed to K-State. His agency, ProMondo Sports, informed 247 Sports of the decision.

This was a recruitment done almost completely in silence. There was no real indication of Kansas State being interested in Rechsteiner until his recruitment was finished. However, he did have some Power Four interest, most notably coming from Georgia Tech for the Peach State native.

Rechsteiner only spent one year at Fort Collins playing for the Rams. He averaged 12 points and 2.5 assists per game this season playing as a combo guard for Colorado State. His season high in points came in December in a win for the Rams over Wichita State where he scored 21 points knocking down seven three-pointers.

One thing about Casey Alexander‘s offense is there will be no lack for shooting and Rechsteiner is a pure shooter. He attempted 315 shot attempts this season with 215 coming from behind the arc and connected on 86 of them good for a 40 percent clip. Rechsteiner also had seven games making four or more three-pointers this season and 14 where he made at least three. 382 of his career field goal attempts have came from beyond the three-point line.

Prior to his time at Colorado State, he played two seasons at Virginia Tech. In those two seasons he averaged 1.8 and 7.0 points per game, respectively. In his second season for the Hokies, he averaged 22 minutes per game and started 15 of the 32 Virginia Tech games. He also led Virginia Tech in assists as a sophomore with 2.8 per game.

The Georgia native joins Murray State forward Brock Vice as the two transfer commits thus far for the Wildcats. Keep it locked into KSO as Alexander looks to fill out the Kansas State roster for next season.