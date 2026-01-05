Kansas State adds transfer OL Keiton Jones

Kansas State is back on the board again with a transfer portal addition. Missouri offensive lineman Keaton Jones has committed to K-State.

The Wildcats have been extremely active already in the transfer portal with several players on campus. Kansas State has also already landed two transfer commitments in the form of Arkansas corner Keshawn Davila and Texas A&M receiver Izaiah Williams. With the number of players in Manhattan over the last 48 hours, it would not be a shock to see more transfer portal additions soon.

Every once in a while, in the transfer portal, there is an old target who pops up. Jones was that for K-State and actually was a target last recruiting cycle. In fact, the Wildcats got all the way to the finish line for the Coffeyville, Kansas native. He took an official visit to Kansas State and Arkansas during the 2025 cycle before ultimately committing to Missouri. The Coffeyville product also held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas Tech and USC as a high school prospect.

This season the offensive lineman played in two games while preserving his redshirt. He played eight total snaps in Missouri wins over Louisiana and UMASS at right guard as a true freshman.

It is a recruiting win for new Wildcat offensive line coach Mike Schmidt. He made Jones a priority and his hit the ground running on the recruiting trail with quite a few transfer offensive linemen in Manhattan over the last two days. Schmidt also got to flex his muscle a bit in this recruitment with the teams involved for the redshirt freshman. Oregon and Penn State were both circling trying to get the Coffeyville native before he committed to Kansas State.

Keep it locked into KSO as K-State works to fill out its 2026 roster from the transfer portal under first year head coach Collin Klein.