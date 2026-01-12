Kansas State adds transfer RB Jay Harris

Kansas State is back on the board in the transfer portal. Oregon running back Jay Harris has committed to K-State.

The announcement from Harris comes on the heels of an official visit to Kansas State. It has been a busy time for K-State on the recruiting trail hosting many visitors since the transfer portal opened January 2. Who could be next for the Wildcats?

It is another win on the recruiting trail for Kansas State running backs coach Cory Patterson. His ties in St. Louis once again paid off in a big way to get the Ducks running back. Harris is the second running back transfer to be added by the Wildcats joining Oklahoma State running back Rodney Fields.

Harris spent two seasons at Oregon after transferring in from DII power Northwest Missouri State. In 2024 he played in four games while preserving a redshirt tallying 35 yards on 10 carries and a score. He played just 33 snaps in 2024 with 18 of them coming on special teams.

This season, Harris played in 11 games for the Ducks. His most productive game yardage wise actually came in his final game for Oregon in the loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. He carried the ball 16 times for 35 yards and scored a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 32 yards against the Hoosiers.

Harris had a productive three seasons at Northwest Missouri State. His most productive season came in 2023 where he tallied 1,433 yards and 14 touchdowns and also ran for 100 yards in all 11 games he played for the Bearcats that season. For his efforts in 2023, he was named Associated Press Division II All-America first team.

To track all portal moves for Kansas State, use the KSO Transfer Tracker to see who has left the program, who is coming in and each news story and video regarding transfers and what each commit means for K-State.