Kansas State adds transfer RB Rodney Fields

To say Kansas State is cooking in the transfer portal right now would be an understatement. Oklahoma State running back Rodney Fields has committed to K-State.

It has been quite a whirlwind of the last few days in Manhattan. The Wildcats have hosted quite a bit of visitors from the transfer portal over the last 72 hours and snuck Fields in for a visit. The Oklahoma State running back is the fifth transfer to be added by Kansas State just today. Could a sixth be in the works? I would not be surprised if it were to happen at this rate.

Like seemingly every commitment from the transfer portal, there is a familiar face in Manhattan for Fields as well. New K-State running backs coach Cory Patterson was the running backs coach in Stillwater this season. The two will have a reunion in Manhattan in 2026. Running back is a major need for K-State out of the transfer portal this cycle with Joe Jackson returning for 2026, but very little production behind him.

This season the Oklahoma State product was extremely productive as a redshirt freshman. He led the Cowboys in rushing yards with 614 and added a rushing touchdown as well. Fields also caught 28 passes this season for 276 yards and another score receiving. This season against Kansas State, he rushed for 51 yards on 14 carries and also caught four passes for 46 yards including a 27 yard catch. His best game of the 2025 season came against Cincinnati where he had 21 carries for 163 yards including a 41 yard run and had three catches for another 27 yards.

Overall, the Oklahoma State running back is the sixth commitment for Kansas State out of the transfer portal. He joins Emporia State punter Dylan Davidson, Texas A&M wide receiver Izaiah Williams and Missouri offensive lineman Keiton Jones, Illinois defensive back Kaleb Patterson and Miami Ohio safety Koy Beasley.