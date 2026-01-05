Kansas State adds WR Izaiah Williams

Kansas State is back on the board in the transfer portal. Texas A&M wide receiver Izaiah Williams has committed to K-State.

The decision from Williams comes on the heels of an official visit to Kansas State. There have been several visitors in and out of Manhattan since the transfer portal open. It is a matter of time until the dam truly breaks and the Wildcats add even more commitments from the transfer portal.

There are several ties between Williams and Kansas State. Obviously being a Texas A&M transfer, he was part of Collin Klein‘s offense in College Station and is familiar with support staffer Josh Buford as well as quarterbacks coach Christian Ellsworth and defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson who have all came to Manhattan from College Station. Williams also has a unique tie to the program as his father, Melvin Williams, was a defensive end for the Wildcats from 1998-2002 before being drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. His uncle, Turrelle Williams, played linebacker for the Wildcats as well.

In two seasons for the Aggies, Williams played in 12 games. As a true freshman in 2024, he played in three games and tallied two catches for 22 yards including a 15 yard catch versus McNeese. This season he posted seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. His best game came in Texas A&M’s comeback win over South Carolina where he posted three catches for 50 yards including a 27 yard catch.

Wide receiver has became a big need for Kansas State in the transfer portal. The Wildcats are replacing two of its top three wideouts from a season ago. Leading wide receiver Jayce Brown has entered the transfer portal and K-State is replacing its number three wide receiver Jerand Bradley has exhausted his eligibility.

Williams will come to Manhattan with three seasons of eligibility remaining.