Kansas State adds WR Laron Baker Jr.

Kansas State has added another player to its 2027 recruiting class. East St. Louis wide receiver Laron Baker Jr. is the latest to commit to K-State.

The announcement from Baker comes just after an official visit to Kansas State. It was a bit of a lighter weekend in terms of official visits in Manhattan. Baker was actually the only un-committed official visitor K-State hosted this past weekend.

Like some others in the Wildcats class, the junior is a bit of an older target. He was offered by Kansas State in January of 2025. K-State was actually his second offer after Western Illinois was the first to offer him. However, from there his recruitment was a bit more quiet until announcing he was going to take an official visit June 19-21 May 20.

It is another nice recruiting win for Kansas State over power conference competition. Baker held offers form Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Purdue, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Eastern Michigan, Washington State, Kent State, Miami (OH), Sacramento State, Toledo and Western Illinois in addition to the offer from the Wildcats. His recruitment really came down to Cincinnati and K-State, though. Baker visited Cincinnati last week before his time in Manhattan.

Kansas State wide receivers coach Thad Ward along with running backs coach Cory Patterson deserve credit for the recruiting win. Ward helped show Baker a plan for him at K-State and Patterson has deep connections in St. Louis which we have seen a few times.

Along with football, the junior also participates in track and field at East St. Louis. He posted a personal best of 10.91 seconds in the 100 meter dash in May and also posted a personal best of 23.85 seconds in the 200 meter dash in April.

Overall, he is commitment No. 25 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the class of defensive tackle Joseph Graves, wide receiver Ashton Stark, wide receiver Brooklyn Maxey, defensive lineman Jeron Allen, corner Joshua Vilmael, corner Bra’jon Melancon, defensive end Sedrick Marsh, safety Cooper Ohnmacht, running back Correll Buckhalter, safety London Goggans, nickel George Murray III, offensive lineman Kelvin Eiwo, corner Logan Davis, offensive lineman Brayden Harris, safety Bryson Dossett, defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, quarterback Cam Kruse offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.