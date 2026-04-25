Kansas State adds Xavier transfer Pape N'Diaye

Kansas State has added the 13th member of its basketball roster. Seven-foot forward Pape N’Diaye is the latest transfer addition for Casey Alexander.

N’Diaye played in 29 games for Xavier this past season, averaging nearly 10 minutes per contest for the Musketeers. In limited action, the Ivory Coast native scored two points per game and hauled in the same number of rebounds. Twice, he scored in double figures in Big East games, and also showed the ability to shoot it from three.

Prior to his sophomore season at Xavier, the new K-State transfer played at UNLV. N’Diaye attended high school in Las Vegas and committed to the Rebels as the No. 153 player in the Rivals Industry Rankings for the class of 2024. In 32 games with the Rebels, N’Diaye had similar scoring and shooting numbers. His rebounding totals came closer to four per contest.

N’Diaye joins JT Rock and Matt Gilhool as transfer forwards who will be asked to take a step up in their production this coming season at Kansas State.