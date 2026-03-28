Guard Jaylen Alexander flips to Kansas State

Kansas State has added a high school basketball recruit in the fold. Oxford, Alabama guard Jaylen Alexander has committed to K-State.

Alexander has had a bit of a whirlwind last few weeks. Until recently, the Alabama guard was a Belmont signee. However, after Casey Alexander left Belmont to take the head coaching job at Kansas State, he re-opened his recruitment.

Following the coach he committed to ended up winning out for the senior guard.

Not only was he close with his head coach leaving, but assistant Kerron Johnson is on the K-State coaching staff under Alexander as well and the two were close. Johnson helped recruit Alexander to be part of the Bruins’ class, originally.

Johnson is also from Alabama and went to high school just two hours from where Alexander goes to school.

The Alabama native has had quite the decorated career in the state of Alabama. He was set to be the highest rated signee in the history of the Belmont program until re-opening his recruitment. Alexander has also been named MaxPreps Alabama Basketball Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Alabama in the last few weeks after leading and winning the state championship at Oxford.

This season, he averaged 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists while leading his high school to a 30-4 record. Unsurprisingly, he performed well in the state tournament and was also named MVP of the Class 6A state tournament.

Alexander held offers from Jacksonville State, UAB, Murray State, Illinois-Chicago, Kennesaw State, Auburn, Samford, New Mexico State, Louisiana, Chattanooga, Samford, San Diego and East Tennessee in addition to Belmont and the final offer from Kansas State.

The senior guard is the second member of the 2026 K-State recruiting class, joining fellow one-time Belmont signee Devin Hutcherson.