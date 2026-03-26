Kansas State basketball announces five staff members

New Kansas State Head Coach Casey Alexander has officially added five staff members. All five will make the move from Belmont to K-State with the head coach.

Kerron Johnson was a Belmont Hall of Fame player with the Bruins from 2009-2013. He began his coaching career at Belmont in 2021 and was promoted to a full-time assistant in 2024. During his time in Nashville, he played a role in Ben Sheppard’s development. A first-round NBA Draft pick out of Belmont in 2023. His brother is former NFL running back Kerryon Johnson.

JJ Butler is another assistant coach making the move with Alexander. Butler’s road to Kansas State started as a player for Alexander at Lipscomb. Butler has head coaching experience at Division II Chestnut Hill College in Pennsylvania. Before going to the bench at Belmont, he was an assistant for three seasons at Delaware. He just wrapped up his first season at Belmont.

Luke Smith spent two seasons as a coach at Belmont. His first year as director of player development, and then this past season as an assistant coach. Smith is also a former player under Alexander and was a member of the 2020 Bruins squad that won the OVC Tournament and clinched an NCAA Tournament berth.

Bryce Haase will be the new Kansas State Director of Analytics. At Belmont, Haase focused on data analytics, advanced stats, video breakdown through Synergy Sports, player development, and game preparation. Haase had a similar role at UMass as a student assistant before going to Belmont.

Lee Scott will be the new strength director for K-State basketball. The same role he had at Belmont, where he was also in charge of the duties for women’s basketball and tennis as well. Scott played college football at Northwestern State from 2004-2009, serving as a kicker for the Demons.

Of note, director of basketball operations Bailey Bachamp and sports medicine coordinator Luke Sauber remain as staff carryovers for the new regime at Kansas State.