Guard Kameron Cooper commits to Kansas State

Kansas State has added its first 2027 high school basketball commit of the class. Las Vegas, Nevada guard Kameron Cooper announced his verbal pledge to K-State Tuesday afternoon.

For the most part his recruitment was a pretty open and shut case. He is the son of Kansas State assistant coach John Cooper and will now follow his father to Manhattan from Sin City. It was mentioned a few times by KSO as a possibility when the older Cooper was hired by head coach Casey Alexander.

Cooper was seeing his recruitment take off a bit in the last few months as well. He held offers from Southern Utah, UC-Riverside, San Diego State, Wichita State, Xavier, UNLV, TCU and Utah Tech, along with K-State. His offers had all came recently as well during the AAU circuit this summer.

In a recent game on the AAU circuit, Cooper tallied 14 points, two rebounds and two steals.

High school recruiting was noted by Alexander as important to Kansas State success moving forward, and Cooper becomes his highest-rated commit since taking over the Wildcats, adding to fellow guards Jaylen Alexander and Devin Hutcherson that he pillaged from the Belmont class.

Cooper checks in at No. 116 in the Rivals Industry Rankings and is considered a four-star prospect by multiple recruiting services.

For more coverage on the K-State basketball recruiting efforts, keep it locked into KSO.