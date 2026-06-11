Kansas State & Big 12 announce 2026-2027 scheduling matrix

Kansas State and the Big 12 announced the scheduling matrix for the 2026-2027 Big 12 basketball season. With 15 teams in the league, there will once again be 18 league games. Six opponents will only come to Bramlage Coliseum, and six that will only be seen on the road for K-State. Three teams will be played twice, home and away.

The home-and-home opponents for Kansas State will be rival Kansas, Arizona State and Cincinnati. The matchups with the Sun Devils and Bearcats bring some intrigue, as both just hired new coaches this offseason like K-State. Cincinnati hired Jerrod Calhoun, whom the Wildcats had interest in before locking down Casey Alexander for the job.

The home schedule is highlighted by Big 12 frontrunners Houston, Arizona and Texas Tech coming to Manhattan. Familiar foes Oklahoma State, TCU and Colorado round out the home slate.

Kansas State’s road only schedule features only two opponents that are anticipated to compete at the top of the league in 2026-2027, with Iowa State and BYU. This is now the second consecutive year that the Big 12 will hold Farmageddon just once during basketball season. Other matchups on the road for K-State are Utah, UCF, West Virginia and Baylor.

Kansas State Big 12 Scheduling Matrix

HOME ONLY

Arizona

Colorado

Oklahoma State

TCU

Houston

Texas Tech

AWAY ONLY

Iowa State

Baylor

BYU

UCF

West Virginia

Utah

HOME AND AWAY

Kansas

Cincinnati

Arizona State