Kansas State commit Colton McComb discusses OV

It was “commitment weekend” at Kansas State in terms of official visitors this past weekend. Of the 15 official visitors, seven of the visitors came into their official visit already committed to K-State. One of those seven was Edmond, Oklahoma linebacker Colton McComb.

“The visit was tremendous,” he said. “The coaches are awesome. I loved everything about it. We met with the coaches and got to talk some football, but also going and seeing campus for the first time was surreal for me. Also connecting with some of the other recruits was awesome and getting to know who I would be playing with these next couple years.”

Kansas State sophomore linebacker Weston Polk was the three-star linebacker’s host for his official visit.

“He was very kind,” McComb shared. “He was honest about how K-State was and how much he loved it.”

Being around the other K-State recruits, including the other commits, was a major highlight for the Oklahoma City area standout.

“It was really awesome to get to know them, and we tried to get some of the other guys to commit,” McComb revealed. “We wanted them to join the family. Knowing Dawayne [Jones] because of him going to Booker T has made us close, but then also got to hang with Bryson [Dossett] this weekend and we have developed a friendship.”

The official visit was also a time for McComb to be able to hang around his future position coach at Kansas State more. He and assistant Nick Toth continue to connect further.

“It was awesome being with him and meeting his family, but also his generosity stood out to me,” McComb explained. “He always asked if I ever needed anything and it was great that he did that.”

Coming into the official visit already being committed made McComb think of his official visit in a different way.

“When you go already committed you really want to know that you made the right decision,” he pointed out. “And being there this weekend reinforced my idea about how awesome K-State is as a college and as a football program.”

Even already being committed, he was still surprised by a few things on his trip to Manhattan.

“What surprised me the most was how much players were involved with coming to events,” McComb mentioned. “At least 70 players had come to introduce themselves and to show them how dedicated they were to the team.”

McComb will be graduating early to enroll at Kansas State in January.