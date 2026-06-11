Kansas State DL commit Dawayne Jones shuts recruitment down

Kansas State had another busy weekend of official visitors that included seven current 2027 commits. Two of those verbal pledges have announced they are shutting their recruitment down after being in Manhattan. Both are defensive tackles as well in Anitoni Tahi and Dawayne Jones.

Jones committed to K-State in February before de-committing in April and re-committing to the Wildcats again just a few weeks later. His official visit was a major success.

“It was an unreal unique experience,” he said. “The staff and people at K-State are truly authentic with the way they are. They love on you so much and they mean it. It’s not just something for glitz and glimmers. We had a very active official visit with going to the lake, basketball, eating, just a lot. I’m sure even with no activities to do, just being around the staff members and coaches would have been wonderful. It’s truly home and me and the committed guys are trying to build something special there. We know what type of staff we are going to be with and know they are gonna push us hard and love us harder.”

The Oklahoma native really enjoyed being around the Kansas State coaching staff throughout his stay in The Little Apple.

“Just being around the coaches and the families of the recruits and the coaches was my favorite part,” Jones pointed out. “When we say family business we mean it. We are truly about family at K-State. At other schools your just another number, and when you can’t be used anymore, they don’t care about you. But at K-State we are family for life.”

Being around the other Kansas State commits was another major highlight for the three-star defensive lineman.

“Those guys are special,” Jones mentioned. “I wouldn’t ask for a better group of guys to be around.”

The K-State commit has also continued to develop a strong relationship with defensive tackles coach Jordan Dove.

“That’s my guy,” Jones shared. “Coach Dove is like a big brother to me. I can go to him for anything and he is always there. He sees me fitting in well. My physicality and my quickness will be a good use for the defense.”

There were a few reasons Jones decided to shut his recruitment down after the official visit.

“K-State is my home,” he stated. “No where else. I think we are building something special. We have a great staff and great players and a great recruiting class.”