Kansas State commit Jack Clayborne details official visit

It was a bit of a quieter weekend for Kansas State this past weekend in terms of official visitors. There were just three in Manhattan, and two were already committed to the Wildcats. One of the commits in town was four-star junior college offensive lineman Jack Clayborne.

Clayborne committed to K-State back in April, and the official visit cemented his decision.

“Man, it was amazing,” Clayborne said. “I had a great time. There’s no place I’d rather be.”

A few parts about the trip to Manhattan stood out to the 6-foot-8 tackle.

“Definitely getting to see my family and girlfriend getting to see everything that K-State has to offer,” Clayborne answered. “And the commitment not only to me but the commitment and support to everybody that’s around me.”

The official visit was also a time for Clayborne to be around Kansas State offensive line coach Mike Schmidt. And he instantly felt like a priority.

“It was amazing just seeing the plan and vision he has set for me,” Clayborne shared. “And also seeing him with his family and how much of a leader he is. It’s really inspiring. He sees me coming in, fighting and earning a spot immediately. I’m the guy they want and that they’re set on.”

It was not just Schmidt who the K-State commit was around from a staff perspective. He was also shown around by offensive line analyst D’Mitri Emmanuel, and the two had a good time together.

“It was a blessing being around a guy like ‘Meech’ who understands the game and who was once in my shoes,” Clayborne explained. “And by being an offensive line coach as well. He’s a great guy to talk to and he’s not only supporting you with football, but also life, and that means the most to me.”

Connecting with those he’ll play with at Kansas State was another highlight of his stay in The Little Apple.

“It was honestly amazing seeing the group of guys that love the same culture, fight and grind as I do when it comes to Kansas State,” Clayborne pointed out. “And them knowing that we’re a part of that winning culture because that’s what we bring.”

In particular, Clayborne was able to link up with K-State quarterback commit Cam Kruse who was in town for his official visit.

“First off, he’s a quarterback, and I love my quarterbacks,” Clayborne stated. “But also the commitment to Kansas State and just hearing how he talks about the place and how up bringing he is and his family. They were amazing. They always had great things to say to me and my family, and his dad coached at Tennessee State where one of my best of old teammates goes to.”

There were a few differences for Clayborne coming into his official visit compared to when he visited in April, notably being committed to the Wildcats.

“It was a blessing,” he acknowledged. “I honestly feel like I should have been paying them to take me on a visit, but truthfully it’s everything you’d expect it to be. I didn’t want to leave. Nothing changed. I was treated the same, and it was amazing. Getting to see my family enjoy it as much as I did was different, and getting to truly meet everyone’s family and to get the great feel of what it really means to be a Wildcat.”