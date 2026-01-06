Kansas State delivers LB Mekhi Mason from transfer portal

Kansas State has struck again in the transfer portal. Adding their second linebacker of the portal class with Louisiana Tech transfer Mekhi Mason.

Mason spent the last two seasons playing for the Bulldogs in CUSA, after committing to Syracuse out of high school. In his first two seasons with the Orange, Mason appeared in seven games as a true freshman before redshirting in his second season and transferring.

At Louisiana Tech, Mason’s game flourished with 28 tackles and four for a loss, plus a sack. This past year as a junior, Mason ramped up his performance. 68 tackles, 14.5 for a loss plus 3.5 sacks. That includes an 11-tackle game against LSU.

His tackles for loss numbers were among the top 25 nationally, helping him earn second-team All-CUSA honors. When compared to his fellow linebackers, that was third best.

Mason will have one year left to play for Kansas State.

