Kansas State fires Jerome Tang after four seasons

After four seasons, Kansas State has decided to move on from Jerome Tang as the men’s basketball coach. The decision comes after three straight years of missed NCAA Tournaments and back-to-back losing seasons.

Tang took over the Wildcats in 2022-2023 after Bruce Weber’s firing, which also came on the heels of three consecutive missed NCAA appearances.

The Tang Era got off to a rousing start, with an electric opening press conference and Tang’s expectation of trying to compete for national championships. Something that he had accomplished in his time as the top assistant on Scott Drew’s bench at Baylor.

In the first season, it looked like that plan was coming to fruition. Led by all-Americans Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson, the Wildcats secured a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and made their way to the Elite Eight.

Along the way in the 2022-2023 season, the Wildcats climbed to as high as No. 5 in the AP Top 25 and delivered a memorable overtime win against No. 1 Kansas in overtime. Tang told Kansas State fans to “expect to win” from that moment forward. The message was right, the process never worked out.

After a 26-10 first season and third-place finish in the Big 12, the Wildcats followed it up with two 9th-place finishes in the league and a plummet to 16th in Tang’s final season.

Along the way, non-basketball-related issues popped up. K-State had the second season of Tang’s tenure derailed when Nae’Qwan Tomlin was booted from the basketball team without playing a game for legal trouble. Still, Tylor Perry helped that team reach the NIT and finish with a winning record.

The on-court production dipped hard in year three. Kansas State fell below .500 for the season, in spite of adding one of the highest earners in the transfer portal, Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins. His running mate was supposed to be Michigan transfer Dug McDaniel. Both Hawkins and McDaniel experienced ups and downs on and off the floor in their lone season in Manhattan. The season also included Achor Achor, another transfer, departing the team after a loss at St. John’s in early December.

Another roster reset came for the 2025-2026 season, once again anchored by a lofty NIL add with PJ Haggerty from Memphis. After a promising start with more exciting offense and a retooled coaching staff, the Cats were quickly cooled by a four-game losing streak. The team was never able to recapture the early-season momentum, especially as injuries and other problems for the program arose.

Mobi Ikegwuruka had to step aside for personal reasons, starter Abdi Bashir was sidelined for over a month after having surgery, and other rotational players missed time. The Wildcats also had a graduate assistant, Mark Vital, for domestic battery. Vital played for Tang at Baylor and is in his first year coaching at K-State.

All of that before crowds shrunk, students placed bags over their heads and numerous press conferences that got off the rails for Tang. All leading to Gene Taylor’s decision to move on from Tang at Kansas State.

Overall, Tang went 71-57 and 29-39 in Big 12 play. This story and others will be updated as more information becomes available at K-State Online.