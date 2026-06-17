Kansas State flips Louisville commit Brooklyn Maxey
Kansas State has continued its hot summer on the recruiting trail with a flip of a former Louisville commit. Three-star athlete from Tampa, Florida, Brooklyn Maxey made the decision to flip after a weekend official visit to Manhattan.
Initially, Maxey committed to Louisville in mid-April not long after an unofficial visit. Maxey’s recruiting continued, though, as he already had locked in his K-State official visit and other major offers continued to come his way.
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Maxey is the 26th-ranked athlete in the Rivals Industry Ranking, with the plan for him to be a wide receiver at K-State. Last season at Carrollwood Day in Florida, Maxey hauled in 42 receptions for 764 yards and seven touchdowns.
The new Wildcat held 15 power conference offers, which, in addition to K-State and Louisville, included Alabama, Penn State, Texas, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Florida State, and others.
Maxey becomes commit No. 22 for K-State in the 2027 class.