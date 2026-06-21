CB Bra'jon Melancon explains why he picked Kansas State

Kansas State has had an incredibly hot summer on the recruiting trail. Official visit season has seen the Wildcats grow the class to over 20 commits. One of the more recent K-State pledges was Rosedale, Louisiana cornerback Bra’jon Melancon.

He made his commitment official to Kansas State June 13 on his official visit.

“I’m from Louisiana and we’re big on culture,” Melancon said. “And Coach [Marcel] Yates and Coach JP (Jordan Peterson) are changing the culture at Kansas State and I’m bought in. I’m ready to go up there and change the culture.”

Obviously, shaping the program and how things will be done in Manhattan moving forward had a strong impact on Melancon when he chose to pick K-State.

“Their bond there [surprised me],” he shared. “When they say family they really mean it. The bond between the coaches says a lot and I feel like that makes the ball roll down to the players.”

Ties and connections to others from Louisiana played a factor, too. Assistant Director of Scouting Adrian Manning is from the Bayou and spent the last two seasons at Grambling State before joining the Kansas State staff.

“It was electric having somebody from Louisiana in the building,” Melancon admitted. “It’s like a big brother. He understands me and my culture and where I come from because he’s from the same place.”

Melancon was also able to get more in-depth on where the K-State staff sees him playing in their defensive scheme as well.

“The field or boundary corner,” he pointed out. “Being someone you can trust to put on an island and know he will dominate and shut down that half of the field.”

While on his official visit he was also able to grow closer with the other recruits in Manhattan. And he followed it up with another trip to Kansas State this past weekend.

“It was good to see we all felt the same way,” Melancon noted. “We all was talking about it. We all were seeing that the new culture is real. Ashton Stark, he is from Louisiana, we got a real close bond. We [visited] Arkansas together as well. And Brooklyn Maxey from Tampa, Florida. Those are my guys.”

Melancon is planning on enrolling at K-State in January.

“I want that full college offseason,” he stated. “I’m ready to come in, learn, develop and get in the mix early.”