Kansas State beats Big 12 schools for three-star WR David Rushing

For the second time Monday and third time in the last two days Kansas State has added a player to its 2027 recruiting class. Three-star wide receiver David Rushing of Tucson has committed to the Wildcats over Oklahoma State, Utah and others.

The announcement from Rushing comes a little after an unofficial visit in Manhattan. The Arizona native visited K-State for the first time April 4. Shortly after the unofficial visit, he scheduled an official visit for June 5.

Thad Ward has returned to Kansas State to coach the wideouts and is already making an impact. Rushing was one of Ward’s first targets on the recruiting trail and prioritized him to get him on campus quickly.

Ward was one of the better recruiters for the Wildcats in his first stint in Manhattan and has hit the ground running to begin his second stint.

Rushing held offers from not only K-State, the Cowboys and Utes but East Carolina, Oregon State, Washington State, New Mexico, San Diego State, Northern Arizona and Wofford as well before committing to Kansas State.

It was a Big 12 head-to-head win for the Wildcats over new head coach Eric Morris and Oklahoma State. He had an official visit scheduled to Stillwater for May 29 but will no longer take that visit after committing to K-State.

Overall, he is commitment No. 7 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the Kansas State class of tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo, safety Julian Elzey, cornerback Nazir Pitchford, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.

Rushing is also the fifth commitment of the spring for the Wildcats who are red hot on the recruiting trail.

