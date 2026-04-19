Kansas State adds coveted linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo

Kansas State continues to add to its 2027 recruiting class in what has been an explosive spring so far. Orlando, Florida linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo has committed to K-State.

The announcement from SanFilippo comes shortly after an unofficial visit to Kansas State. It was his first time in Manhattan, but enough to get the Florida native to commit to the Wildcats. He is the third prospect this spring to commit to the Wildcats after an unofficial visit this spring.

SanFillipo had more of a sprint type of recruitment. He was offered by Kansas State February 13 and just four days later scheduled an official visit to K-State for May 29 and got his unofficial visit scheduled for this past weekend right after.

A tip of the hat goes to Wildcat linebackers coach Nick Toth. In a short period of time, the K-State linebackers coach made a very strong impression on the junior linebacker. In the aftermath of offering, the Florida native called Toth his favorite coach he has met during his recruitment.

It is a quietly solid win on the recruiting trail for the Wildcats. SanFilippo had offers from Louisville, Illinois, Liberty, Rhode Island, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan and Delaware. It is more of a head-to-head win for K-State over Louisville, though, as he visited both schools over the spring. He also had official visit scheduled to Louisville, but will no longer take those visits. K-State is also hoping to go two for two on linebackers at Bishop Moore Catholic in Orlando as his teammate Cale Britt is a priority target of the Wildcats in the 2028 class.

Overall, he is commitment No. 5 for Kansas State in the 2027 cycle. He joins the Wildcat class of safety Julian Elzey, cornerback Nazir Pitchford, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and fellow linebacker Colton McComb.