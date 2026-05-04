Georgia safety Julian Elzey discusses visit which led to commitment

Kansas State hosted quite a bit of prospects March 28 for a spring practice. It was the second practice of the spring for the Wildcats. K-State also landed its fourth commitment in the 2027 class after the weekend.

Snellville, Georgia safety Julian Elzey announced his commitment to Collin Klein and the Wildcats shortly after the visit.

“The visit was awesome, the hospitality was great and everyone was welcoming and nice,” Elzey said. “it was a great experience.”

His first time at Kansas State checked all of the boxes.

“Everything about it was phenomenal,” Elzey explained. “The coaches took time to have one-on-one conversations with me and made me feel like I was already a part of the family. Everything felt very authentic. The staff as a whole was top tier. The conversations were honest. It was clear to me that they had actually taken the time to watch my film. They knew me and that matters to me. They were able to articulate what type of safety I would be for their team, they discussed exactly how I would fit in and contribute to their success. I would be a boundary safety.”

While watching the practice, there were a few K-State players who caught his eye.

“The quarterback #2 (Avery Johnson) for sure,” Elzey commented. “The cornerback #25 (Zashon Rich), the running back #9 (Jay Harris), and the safety #10 (Logan Bartley). The quarterback was ridiculously fast, the corner was strapping up the entire practice, the running back was very physical and pretty big, and the safety was pretty good all-around, especially when it came to communication.”

Elzey had visited a handful of schools so far this spring, but the Kansas State trip was special to him.

“The hospitality and feel from the coaches was on a different level,” he pointed out. “There’s definitely something special being built there. The culture and how nice the facilities were surprised me.”

While originally planning to commit to a school in July, his time in Manhattan made him move his recruiting timeline up quite a bit.

“Coach Klein gave me some really good advice and that was if I feel it in my heart and know where i’m supposed to be, then there’s no need to waste time and I needed to hear that.”