Kansas State gets first 2027 commitment in Nazir Pitchford

Kansas State has landed its first 2027 commitment. Palmetto, Florida cornerback Nazir Pitchford has committed to K-State.

The announcement from Pitchford comes as a bit of a surprise. After all, we are in a dead period in terms of recruitment at the moment, which started on February 2. It also comes as a bit of a surprise because his commitment was a full-fledged sprint.

Kansas State offered the Florida native on January 22. At the time, K-State was the first Power Four offer for the junior. UCF and Kansas each offered after the Wildcats.

A hat tip for this recruitment win goes to both Thad Ward and Marcus Woodson. Both Kansas State coaches have deep ties to the state of Florida. Ward initially spearheaded the recruitment for K-State visiting him at his school and then Woodson went to Palmetto January 27th to visit the corner.

Along with his offers from UCF and Kansas along with the Wildcats, he also held offers from Bowling Green, Florida International, Buffalo, Liberty, Florida Atlantic and Coastal Carolina. Recently, Georgia and Ohio State were in to see him as well.

The Wildcats actually have a tie to Palmetto High School on their current roster. Sophomore wide receiver Adonis Moise played at Palmetto before transferring to IMG Academy.