Kansas State hires Jeremy Jacobs as strength and conditioning coach

Kansas State has its next Director of Strength and Conditioning. Texas A&M Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning and Director of Football Applied Sports Science Jeremy Jacobs has been hired by Collin Klein and the Wildcats.

Jacobs is the 10th hire to be announced by K-State since Klein was named the head coach a few weeks ago. He is the second announcement of the day from K-State after running backs coach Cory Patterson was announced this afternoon.

He has spent the last two seasons at Texas A&M. Prior to his time in College Station, Jacobs was also with Aggie coach Mike Elko at Duke as an Associate Director for Sports Performance and Head of Football Applied Sports Science.

Jacobs worked under industry icon Tommy Moffitt at both LSU and Texas A&M.

Jacobs spent 2016-2021 in various roles at LSU in the strength and conditioning department. He was the Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning for football and he also served as a Strength and Conditioning coach (2018-19) and Graduate Assistant coach (2016-17).

At LSU, Jacobs wrote all aspects of the speed and conditioning program and FRC/mobility program. He was also responsible for all aspects of the team’s perch velocity based training system by creating daily, mesocycle and macrocycle force/velocity and tonnage reports.

He also assisted in the creation of all GPS reporting to the coaching staff, sports medicine staff, and strength staff.

Jacobs is a veteran of the United States Army, having spent time as a team leader from 2003-07. During his time in the military he was directly in charge of educating, training, and supervising personnel on all tactics, standard operating procedures, and weapon systems. He served combat rotations to Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.