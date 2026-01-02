Kansas State hires Mike Schmidt as OL coach

Kansas State has its offensive line coach under first year head coach Collin Klein. San Diego State offensive line coach Mike Schmidt is coming to K-State for the same position.

Schmidt, an Aztec alum, has spent parts of 10 seasons as a coach for his alma mater. His most recent time at San Diego State was the last two seasons as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Aztecs. This season, San Diego State was No. 20 in the country in rush offense per game at 198.6 yards per game. The Aztecs had six games of 200 or more rushing yards per game this season including 326 in the bowl game against North Texas.

In 2023, he was the tight ends coach and run game coordinator at Mississippi State. While in Starkville, the Bulldogs averaged 146.8 rushing yards per game. He also spent 2021 and 2022 at Syracuse where he was the offensive line coach in 2021 and added the title of run game coordinator in 2022. Upon his arrival, Syracuse led the ACC and ranked No. 17 nationally in rushing yards per game (213.5) in 2021. In 2022, his offensive line helped pave the way for Sean Tucker to have an All-American season for the Orange.

From 2009-2020 Schmidt was at his alma mater San Diego State. He was a graduate assistant along the offensive line from 2009-2011 before taking the jump to offensive line coach from 2012-2020. In his playing days, he played offensive line for San Diego State from 2005-08 and was a captain in his senior campaign. A former walk-on as a defensive lineman, he changed sides of the ball and earned a scholarship in the fall of 2007.