Kansas State hires Sean Rutigliano as general manager

One of Casey Alexander’s most significant moves at Kansas State has happened. K-State is hiring Sean Rutigliano as one of the assistant coaches on Alexander’s staff. But more importantly, he will be designated as the general manager for the program.

Rutigliano just finished his first season as a head coach at Division III Colby in Maine. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons on Alexander’s bench as an assistant coach, most recently as the associate head coach at Belmont.

The New York native comes to K-State after playing a role in coaching and landing four NBA players at Belmont, including first-round pick Ben Sheppard.

Prior to Belmont, Rutigliano was also on Alexander’s staff at Belmont. He also spent time as a D-I assistant at Army.

In his new role at Kansas State, he will continue to have on-court coaching duties, but also be the point man in helping the Wildcats construct their roster.

General manager will be a brand new role for K-State basketball this coming season, as under the previous staff, there wasn’t one.