Kansas State lands Arizona DT Anitoni Tahi

Kansas State has added another 2027 prospect to an explosive month of April. Chandler, Arizona defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi has committed to K-State.

It has been a bit of a long time coming between Tahi and Kansas State. He was offered by K-State June 10 of last year and the Wildcats were his third offer at the time. From there, he visited Kansas State for a game in October and K-State was in a strong position. After Collin Klein and his staff took over in Manhattan, the Wildcats continued to press on and keep gaining ground with the Arizona native. He took an unofficial visit to K-State April 19 and a few days later announced his commitment date for today.

Tahi held offers from Arizona State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Penn State, Illinois, Missouri, Washington State, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, UNLV and Northern Arizona along with the Wildcats. Kansas State, Arizona State, Minnesota and Wisconsin were his announced final four of his recruitment. It is more of a head-to-head win for K-State over Arizona State as the Sun Devils had a bit of momentum on their side at one point of his recruitment.

The recruitment of Tahi was a bit of a team effort, but Kansas State defensive tackles coach Jordan Dove gets a lot of credit for getting this done. In the short period of time he has been in Manhattan, he developed a very strong relationship with Tahi. Don’t overlook the importance of Klein in this recruitment as well as he made a major impact on the Arizona native as well.

Arizona has been kind to K-State in the past and it is anticipated the Wildcats will dip into Arizona even more under Klein. Defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson has major ties to the state and has done well in Arizona at previous stops in his coaching career.

Overall, he is commitment No. 11 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the Kansas State class of defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, quarterback Cam Kruse offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo, safety Julian Elzey, cornerback Nazir Pitchford, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.

Impressively, Tahi is the ninth 2027 commitment in the last 30 days for K-State including bringing Jones back into the fold yesterday.