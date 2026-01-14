Kansas State lands coveted DL transfer Elijah Hill

Kansas State landed transfer No. 23 on Wednesday morning when Kennesaw State defensive lineman Elijah Hill signed with the Wildcats. It came only a day after he entered the transfer portal with a ‘do not contact’ tag.

That gives K-State now six transfer defensive linemen up front, adding to a haul that also includes Kamari Burns, Austin Ramsey, De’Arieun Hicks, Jayden Bryant and Wendell Gregory. Hill and Gregory both have very productive pressure rates and still three years of eligibility remaining.

According to PFF, Hill had a 87.0 pass rush grade and a 17.5 percent pressure rate last season with the Owls. Other new Kansas State defensive linemen, Gregory, had a 17.6 percent pressure rate for comparison’s sake. Those are all exceptional numbers.

Hill is a native of Arkansas and was a First Team All-Conference USA pick this last season as a true freshman. He was listed at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds by Kennesaw State on their sports page. He will now play for Buddy Wyatt and K-State.

Manhattan will once again be a busy place beginning on Thursday. The last day of the dead period is Wednesday, and we anticipate Kansas State hosting a handful of visitors once again.