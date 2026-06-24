Kansas State lands DL Finn Walker

Kansas State is back on the board again in the 2027 class. Conroe, Texas defensive lineman Finn Walker has committed to K-State.

Walker was a bit more of a marathon than a sprint in terms of his recruitment. He did not visit many schools during the spring due to his track season. However, he visited five schools officially this summer. Those five schools were SMU, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Arizona and Baylor.

He visited K-State during the middle of the week June 3. It was his first time in Manhattan and he was blown away. Being a college town was very appealing to the Texan and he also enjoyed meeting the Kansas State staff.

The junior is another big time win on the recruiting trail for K-State. He held offers from Arizona, Baylor, Oklahoma State, SMU, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Boise State, North Texas, Oregon State, South Florida, Air Force, New Mexico, Rice, San Diego State, Texas State, Tulane, Tulsa, UNLV, Utah State and Western Kentucky. It is more of a head to head win for Kansas State over Baylor and Oklahoma State. He had eliminated SMU and Arizona before his trip to Baylor.

Buddy Wyatt and Jordan Dove have had monster recruiting cycles this class. Walker is another big time defensive line prospect to commit to Kansas State in the 2027 class.

Overall, he is commitment No. 26 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the class of wide receiver Laron Baker, defensive tackle Joseph Graves, wide receiver Ashton Stark, wide receiver Brooklyn Maxey, defensive lineman Jeron Allen, corner Joshua Vilmael, corner Bra’jon Melancon, defensive end Sedrick Marsh, safety Cooper Ohnmacht, running back Correll Buckhalter, safety London Goggans, nickel George Murray III, offensive lineman Kelvin Eiwo, corner Logan Davis, offensive lineman Brayden Harris, safety Bryson Dossett, defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, quarterback Cam Kruse offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.