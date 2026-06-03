Kansas State lands Georgia safety London Goggans

Kansas State is back on the board again in the 2027 class. The good times have kept rolling on the recruiting trail for K-State as Loganville, Georgia, safety London Goggans is the latest Wildcat commitment.

The announcement from Goggans comes on the heels of an official visit to Kansas State over the weekend. He was one of many visitors in Manhattan over the weekend. Impressively, he is also the fifth commitment from the first official visit weekend for K-State.

Like a few other commitments in this cycle, Goggans is actually an older target of Kansas State. The Wildcats offered on October 15 of this past year. After Klein and his staff took over, he was re-offered by K-State on January 22. He quickly formed a strong relationship with Kansas State defensive backs coach Jeremiah Johnson.

Quietly, Johnson has had a heck of a recruiting cycle. Fellow safety commit, Texas native Bryson Dossett was a nice head-to-head win over Oklahoma State for Johnson and K-State. Goggans was a nice win for the Wildcats over NC State, Arkansas, Purdue, Mississippi State, Maryland, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Indiana, Miami, UCF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, USF and Liberty. Johnson’s relationship with the junior was major in this recruiting win. The Kansas State defensive backs coach visited Goggans in Georgia back to back weeks at the beginning of May to bump up his official visit to this weekend to help seal the deal.

Overall, he is commitment No. 15 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the class of nickel George Murray III, offensive lineman Kelvin Eiwo, corner Logan Davis, offensive lineman Brayden Harris, safety Dossett, defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, quarterback Cam Kruse offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo,, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.