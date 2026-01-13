Kansas State lands highest rated transfer, EDGE Wendell Gregory

The news broke overnight, but it is a welcome sight for Kansas State fans. Former Oklahoma State EDGE Wendell Gregory signed with K-State, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Gregory later confirmed through his own social media activity.

How important this get for Kansas State is can’t be undersold. After losing a majority of rotational defensive ends from last year, this was the last true position of need for Collin Klein and his staff. Gregory is more than just a solid addition. The Georgia native is the fourth-best EDGE in the portal according to On3, and 16th overall.

Gregory’s play stood out even on a bad Oklahoma State defense this past year, after transferring from South Carolina. At 6-3, 255, Gregory made plays and caused stress on opposing offensive lines. He finished the season with 27 tackles, 12 for a loss, and four sacks, although three of them came in the opener against UT Martin.

His 32 pressures, however, ranked inside the top 10% of all edge rushers in college football last season. Ironically, the only game where Gregory failed to record a pressure in 2025 was against Kansas State.

Via PFF’s grading, Gregory was ranked 13th among Big 12 EDGE rushers last season.

The addition of Gregory for Kansas State comes with three years of eligibility after he redshirted and only played seven snaps his lone season at South Carolina. He is the fourth Oklahoma State player to commit to Klein and his staff in this cycle.