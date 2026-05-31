Kansas State lands highly-touted CB Logan Davis

Kansas State’s run on commitments has continued in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Missouri City, Texas corner Logan Davis has committed to K-State.

The Texan was one of 15 official visitors in Manhattan this weekend. It was a jam packed weekend of visits and is extremely likely the Wildcats are not finished yet with commitments from the weekend. The 15 official visits are the most we have tracked at KSO in one recruiting weekend.

Davis’ recruitment was a major sprint. He actually had scheduled an official visit to Kansas State for this weekend without having an offer. However, a few days after the visit was scheduled, the junior was offered by the Wildcats. It says quite a bit of what Kansas State thinks of Davis to get him to visit and seal the deal before any other Power Four schools could get involved. The junior held offers from Army, UNLV, North Texas, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Texas State, Tulsa, UTEP and Utah State along with Kansas State.

If the city Davis is from and school he attends sound familiar, it is because his teammate Bryson Dossett committed to K-State just a few days ago. Kansas State will always dip into Texas whenever they can and have even more ammo with Jordan Peterson as the new defensive coordinator. Speaking of Peterson, it was him along with defensive backs coach Marcel Yates and GM Trey Scott who really got this recruitment done for Kansas State. Those three evaluated Davis and were the most involved in the offer process along with building the relationship.

Overall, he is commitment No. 13 for the Wildcats in the 2027 cycle. He joins the Kansas State class of Dossett, offensive lineman Brayden Harris, defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, quarterback Cam Kruse offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo, safety Julian Elzey, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.