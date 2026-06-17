Kansas State lands Louisiana WR Ashton Stark

Kansas State continues to be red hot on the recruiting trail. Lutcher, Louisiana wide receiver Ashton Stark is the latest to commit to K-State.

The decision from Stark comes just after an official visit to Kansas State. It was quite the explosive weekend as the junior wide receiver is the fifth commitment to K-State from the weekend and second today. It is possible the Wildcats are not done yet, either.

Stark popped up on K-State’s radar in April. He visited April 17 for an unofficial visit. While on the visit, he was offered by the Wildcats. From there, it was game on. He quickly scheduled an official visit to Kansas State for June 12-14 and actually committed to K-State after leaving Manhattan on his official visit despite announcing today.

It is another win over multiple Power Four schools for Kansas State. The Louisiana native held offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Houston, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Wake Forest, Arkansas State, East Carolina, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, South Alabama, Troy, Louisiana, Grambling State and McNeese before committing to K-State. It is more of a head-to-head win for K-State over Arkansas as he also took an official visit to Fayetteville as well.

The Louisiana native does it all for Lutcher High School lining up all over the field. However, he will be a wide receiver in Manhattan. This past fall he totaled 56 receptions for 806 yards while adding 242 yards rushing and 15 total touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Stark totaled 37 tackles and four interceptions.

He is commitment No. 23 for Kansas State in the 2027 class. Stark joins the class of wide receiver Brooklyn Maxey, defensive lineman Jeron Allen, corner Joshua Vilmael, corner Bra’jon Melancon, defensive end Sedrick Marsh, safety Cooper Ohnmacht, running back Correll Buckhalter, safety London Goggans, nickel George Murray III, offensive lineman Kelvin Eiwo, corner Logan Davis, offensive lineman Brayden Harris, safety Bryson Dossett, defensive lineman Anitoni Tahi, defensive lineman Dawayne Jones, quarterback Cam Kruse offensive lineman Jack Clayborne, wide receiver David Rushing, tight end Ben Hynek, linebacker Giacamo SanFilippo, offensive lineman Canaan Smith and linebacker Colton McComb.