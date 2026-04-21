Kansas State lands Miami transfer Timotej Malovec

Kansas State has added the 12th member of its 2026-2027 roster. Former Miami (FL) forward Timotej Malovec has committed to Casey Alexander.

Malovec will be the second international prospect on the K-State roster this upcoming season. He committed to Miami for his freshman season out of Slovakia.

In his first season of college basketball, the 6-8 wing averaged 4.2 points per game with the Hurricanes. He also grabbed one board and dished out one assist in 15 minutes per contest. Malovec played in 33 games, starting two of them.

Four times Malovec scored in double figures for Miami, with a season high of 16 against Southern Miss. His highest-scoring games in ACC play finished with six points on multiple occasions.

With plenty of power conference experience in his first season for an NCAA Tournament qualifier, Malovec is a four-star transfer prospect in the portal per On3. He is the No. 184 prospect in the portal rankings for 2026.

Kansas State now has three open roster spots remaining.