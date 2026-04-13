Kansas State lands New Mexico big JT Rock

Kansas State is back on the board again in the transfer portal. New Mexico big man JT Rock has committed to K-State.

Rock’s decision comes on the heels of an official visit to Kansas State. He was one of four players on an official visit this weekend and the Wildcats landed two prospects, Brandon Rechsteiner and Dezdrick Lindsay without visiting, so more good news could be on the way for K-State.

The big man spent just one season at New Mexico. This season for the Lobos he averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while appearing in all 37 New Mexico games averaging 12.7 minutes per contest and even started a game for the Lobos. Rock led the team with 34 blocks this season and converted on 23 three-pointers, the most by any player taller than seven foot in New Mexico basketball history. For the season, he shot 23 of 58 from three, good for 39 percent.

Rock was coming on strong at the end of the season. His season high in points came in the first round NIT game against Sam Houston where he scored 14 points and then tied it in the NIT semifinal loss to Tulsa just two weeks later.

Prior to his time at New Mexico, the South Dakota native spent two seasons at Iowa State. He redshirted during the 2023 season after reclassifying from the 2024 recruiting class to the 2023 class. The 2024 season he appeared in just nine games and 21 total minutes for the Cyclones. Like a handful of other targets Kansas State is going after in the transfer portal, Rock is a former four star recruit out of high school and was an industry ranked top 100 recruit before reclassifying.

For more on Casey Alexander and Kansas State’s transfer portal efforts, check out KSO’s transfer tracker.