Kansas State lands Texas EDGE Sedrick Marsh

Kansas State has earned the 18th member of its 2027 recruiting class. Waxahachie, Texas, edge rusher Sedrick Marsh Jr. announced his commitment Wednesday evening.

Marsh becomes the first defensive end in the class for K-State, who has already loaded up on the interior defensive line. With likely one more on the way at that position.

It will also be hard for K-State to top the talents of Marsh at defensive end this cycle. The six-foot-four, 230-pound pass rusher holds an 89 rating from Rivals, just one mark shy of four-star status. He currently sits inside the top 500 of players nationally and is the 50th-ranked player at his position.

His offer sheet emphasizes his talents even more. K-State is one of 18 P4 schools with offers extended to Marsh. The notables, along with the Cats, were Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Arizona, Houston, Colorado, SMU, Nebraska and Baylor.

Marsh completed his official visit to Kansas State last week. He made the call to shutdown his recruitment one day before he was supposed to start an official visit at Oklahoma State.