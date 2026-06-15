Kansas State lands three-star edge rusher Jeron Allen

Kansas State has delivered another defensive end in the 2027 class with Cedar Hill, Texas-native Jeron Allen.

Allen has been a long-term target for K-State, with the interest stretching across two staffs. Defensive line coach Buddy Wyatt offered Allen in the final week of November, just one week before Chris Klieman retired. Once Collin Klein’s staff took over, and Wyatt remained, the pursuit continued.

Allen made the move to commit to K-State after his official visit over the weekend. Boasting nearly 30 D-I offers, Big 12 schools were making the most notable pushes for Allen. He took official visits to Kansas and Oklahoma State prior to coming to Manhattan. Texas Tech tried getting in on the edge rusher at the end of May with a late offer.

Allen graded out as an 88, three-star, helping him slide inside the top 100 of defensive ends in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He becomes commitment No. 21 of the 2027 recruiting class for K-State, and the second defensive end.