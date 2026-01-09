Kansas State lands transfer DB Ja'Son Prevard

After a one day hiatus, Kansas State is back on the board in the transfer portal. Virginia defensive back Ja’Son Prevard has committed to K-State.

The announcement comes just after Prevard took an official visit to Kansas State. He is one of many players to visit K-State since the transfer portal opened up January 2. The Wildcats have been active on the transfer front, adding 18 transfers since the portal opened up last Friday.

This season was the New Jersey native’s first season at Virginia, and he played very well. He started in 12 games while playing in 13 for the Cavaliers. For the season he totaled 24 tackles, including one tackle for a loss. He also added five pass break-ups, eight passes defended and three interceptions.

Earlier this season, he was named Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week and ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his standout game against Florida State where he had three pass break-ups and two interceptions in the Virginia win.

Prevard came to Virginia after two seasons at Morgan State where he was productive there as well. In 2024, he appeared in all 12 games, including 11 starts totaling 19 total tackles, five pass break-ups and an interception as well as a fumble recovery.

In the 2023 seasons, the defensive back appeared in eight total games, starting in six. He finished the 2023 season as the MEAC’s leader in passes defended with eight.

Defensive back has been a need of the Wildcats in the transfer portal. K-State returns Zashon Rich and Donovan McIntosh in 2026 but has very snaps behind them, which is why Kaleb Patterson has also been added from the transfer portal.

Prevard played a lot of nickel for the Cavaliers.

To track all portal moves for Kansas State, use the KSO Transfer Tracker to see who has left the program, who is coming in and each news story and video regarding transfers and what each commit means for K-State.