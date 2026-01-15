Kansas State lands transfer OL Chase Duarte

It’s a two-transfer day for Kansas State. Wednesday morning saw them land Kennesaw State defensive line transfer Elijah Hill, and they follow it up with San Diego State offensive line transfer Chase Duarte, No. 24 in the portal cycle.

Duarte was a true freshman this past season for the Aztecs and saw action at guard in six games, playing 52 snaps. Obviously, the direct tie to K-State was him playing for current Kansas State offensive line coach Mike Schmidt.

He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining when putting on the Wildcat uniform for the first time, something that is pretty prevalent within the transfer class as a whole. He is also listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds.

Duarte is also the fifth offensive lineman of the transfer class and may not be the last. Wednesday is the last day of the dead period. But as shared already, that does not mean zero contact is allowed. It just means no in-person contact.

Also, Kansas State can begin hosting transfers on visits once again on Thursday. And the transfer portal will close in general on Friday, January 16. It is the last day for players to enter, but they can still make decisions afterwards.