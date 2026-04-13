Kansas State lands Virginia Tech guard Jaden Schutt

Kansas State has added another player from the transfer portal with the addition of Virginia Tech guard Jaden Schutt.

The announcement from Schutt comes on the heels of an official visit to K-State. He was one of four confirmed visitors this weekend in Manhattan by KSO. The transfer portal acts fast, could another commitment be coming? It is very possible.

Like most recruitments in the transfer portal, Schutt’s was very quick. Casey Alexander and his staff at Kansas State targeted Schutt early, got him to visit before any other school could and shut it down right away.

This season, the Illinois native averaged 7.7 points per game while being in double figures 13 times on the season. His season high in points came against George Mason in December, where he scored 18 points, knocking down six three-pointers. Speaking of the shot from long distance, Schutt led the Hokies in three-point makes this season with 65 while also shooting a career high 38 percent from beyond the arc and only attempted 34 two-pointers on the season.

The Illinois native also averaged 7.7 points per game in 2024 during his first season with the Hokies where he started 26 of the 32 games. Schutt also led Virginia Tech in three-point makes in 2024 with 57, shooting 35.6 percent from distance.

Prior to his time at Virginia Tech, the redshirt junior spent two seasons at Duke playing in 14 games as a freshman before a season-ending injury derailed his sophomore campaign for the Blue Devils, and he redshirted.

He will have one season of eligibility remaining at Kansas State. Keep it locked into KSO for more on Alexander and K-State rounding out their roster for next season.