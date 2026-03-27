Kansas State lands wing Devin Hutcherson

Kansas State has landed its first basketball commit of the 2026 cycle. Atlanta, Georgia wing Devin Hutcherson has committed to K-State.

It has been a whirlwind past two weeks for the Georgia-based product. He was initially committed to Belmont and signed with the Bruins in December. However, after Kansas State hired Casey Alexander the senior got out of his letter of intent with Belmont and quickly jumped on the opportunity to play for Alexander at K-State.

Originally, the Georgia native committed to the Bruins over offers from Charlotte, Marshall, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee, Mercer, Georgia State, Cornell, Stetson, Rice, Hampton and Kennesaw State. He was also thought of enough as a prospect to receive offers at one point in time by Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and Washington, with the Huskies offering him in May of 2025.

Hutcherson has been a major standout for Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School his entire high school career. He led them to back-to-back state championship appearances for 3A-A private schools. The wing was very good in the playoffs this season, averaging 24 points and nine rebounds in the four games heading into the championship contest. In the championship game, Hutcherson scored 13 points and hauled in 10 rebounds.

This season, he was named 3A-A Region Player of the Year as well as Defensive Player of the Year. He also scored over 1,500 points in his high school career.

Last season, as a junior, the Peach State product averaged 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on 59 percent shooting. For his efforts last season, he was named Atlanta Journal-Constitution Georgia All-State and 2025 Georgia 3A-A Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Hutcherson is the first player to commit to Kansas State under Alexander. Keep it locked into KSO for more on who could be next.