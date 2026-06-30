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Kansas State player ratings in EA Sports College Football 27

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Mason Voth@TheRealMasonV
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Kansas State will be seen on the football field again in July, virtually of course. The latest edition of EA Sports’ College Football game will be released on a few different upcoming dates. These are the ratings of each Wildcat who is in the game this year.

Quarterbacks

Avery Johnson – 88 Overall
Dillon Duff – 72
Jacob Knuth – 71
Blake Barnett – 68

Running backs

Joe Jackson – 85
Jay Harris – 81
Rodney Fields – 81
Monterrio Elston – 75

Wide receivers

Jaron Tibbs – 84
Brandon White – 78
Izaiah Williams – 78
Josh Manning – 78
Adonis Moise – 77
Larry Porter IV – 74
Sterling Lockett – 73
Derrick Salley – 70
Max Lovett – 78

Tight ends

Garrett Oakley – 87
Linkon Cure – 78
Andrew Johnson – 68
Jaxson Duffield – 68
Will Anciaux – 67
Longsnappers are tossed in as tight ends for EA Sports

Offensive linemen

John Pastore – 84
Tanner Morley – 79
Gus Hawkins – 76
Tyler Johnson – 76
George Fitzpatrick – 75
Dylan Villarouel – 74
Oliver Miller – 73
Chase Duarte – 71
Keiton Jones – 71
Delvin Morris – 71
Michael Capria – 69
Navarro Schunke – 68
Kyle Rakers – 67
Ryan Howard – 64

Defensive ends

Wendell Gregory – 85
Elijah Hill – 78
Jordan Allen – 78
Jayden Bryant – 73
Dalton Knapp – 69
Tucker Ashford – 69
Brad Stanyer – 69

Defensive tackles

Kamari Burns – 77
Austin Ramsey – 76
Travis Bates – 76
Patrick Tackie – 75
Holden Bass – 68

Linebackers

Mekhi Mason – 75
Rex Van Wyhe – 74
Asa Newsom – 73
Gabe Powers – 73
Jacobi Oliphant – 73
DJ Ackerson – 69
Weston Polk – 68
Darien Whitaker – 67

Cornerbacks

Ja’Son Prevard – 87
Kaleb Patterson – 83
Zashon Rich – 79
Donovan McIntosh – 76
Josiah Vilamel – 71
Garrick Dixon – 68

Safeties

Adrian Maddox – 80
Koy Beasley – 77
Logan Bartley – 73
Wesley Fair – 73
Jack Fabris – 70
Mikey Bergeron – 69
Nick McClellan – 69

Specialists

Luis Roriguez – 78
Simon McClannan – 78
Robert Hammond – 67

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