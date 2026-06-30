Kansas State player ratings in EA Sports College Football 27

Kansas State will be seen on the football field again in July, virtually of course. The latest edition of EA Sports’ College Football game will be released on a few different upcoming dates. These are the ratings of each Wildcat who is in the game this year.

Quarterbacks

Avery Johnson – 88 Overall

Dillon Duff – 72

Jacob Knuth – 71

Blake Barnett – 68

Running backs

Joe Jackson – 85

Jay Harris – 81

Rodney Fields – 81

Monterrio Elston – 75

Wide receivers

Jaron Tibbs – 84

Brandon White – 78

Izaiah Williams – 78

Josh Manning – 78

Adonis Moise – 77

Larry Porter IV – 74

Sterling Lockett – 73

Derrick Salley – 70

Max Lovett – 78

Tight ends

Garrett Oakley – 87

Linkon Cure – 78

Andrew Johnson – 68

Jaxson Duffield – 68

Will Anciaux – 67

Longsnappers are tossed in as tight ends for EA Sports

Offensive linemen

John Pastore – 84

Tanner Morley – 79

Gus Hawkins – 76

Tyler Johnson – 76

George Fitzpatrick – 75

Dylan Villarouel – 74

Oliver Miller – 73

Chase Duarte – 71

Keiton Jones – 71

Delvin Morris – 71

Michael Capria – 69

Navarro Schunke – 68

Kyle Rakers – 67

Ryan Howard – 64

Defensive ends

Wendell Gregory – 85

Elijah Hill – 78

Jordan Allen – 78

Jayden Bryant – 73

Dalton Knapp – 69

Tucker Ashford – 69

Brad Stanyer – 69

Defensive tackles

Kamari Burns – 77

Austin Ramsey – 76

Travis Bates – 76

Patrick Tackie – 75

Holden Bass – 68

Linebackers

Mekhi Mason – 75

Rex Van Wyhe – 74

Asa Newsom – 73

Gabe Powers – 73

Jacobi Oliphant – 73

DJ Ackerson – 69

Weston Polk – 68

Darien Whitaker – 67

Cornerbacks

Ja’Son Prevard – 87

Kaleb Patterson – 83

Zashon Rich – 79

Donovan McIntosh – 76

Josiah Vilamel – 71

Garrick Dixon – 68

Safeties

Adrian Maddox – 80

Koy Beasley – 77

Logan Bartley – 73

Wesley Fair – 73

Jack Fabris – 70

Mikey Bergeron – 69

Nick McClellan – 69

Specialists

Luis Roriguez – 78

Simon McClannan – 78

Robert Hammond – 67