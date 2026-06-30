K-State Online Football
Kansas State player ratings in EA Sports College Football 27
Kansas State will be seen on the football field again in July, virtually of course. The latest edition of EA Sports’ College Football game will be released on a few different upcoming dates. These are the ratings of each Wildcat who is in the game this year.
Quarterbacks
Avery Johnson – 88 Overall
Dillon Duff – 72
Jacob Knuth – 71
Blake Barnett – 68
Running backs
Joe Jackson – 85
Jay Harris – 81
Rodney Fields – 81
Monterrio Elston – 75
Wide receivers
Jaron Tibbs – 84
Brandon White – 78
Izaiah Williams – 78
Josh Manning – 78
Adonis Moise – 77
Larry Porter IV – 74
Sterling Lockett – 73
Derrick Salley – 70
Max Lovett – 78
Tight ends
Garrett Oakley – 87
Linkon Cure – 78
Andrew Johnson – 68
Jaxson Duffield – 68
Will Anciaux – 67
Longsnappers are tossed in as tight ends for EA Sports
Offensive linemen
John Pastore – 84
Tanner Morley – 79
Gus Hawkins – 76
Tyler Johnson – 76
George Fitzpatrick – 75
Dylan Villarouel – 74
Oliver Miller – 73
Chase Duarte – 71
Keiton Jones – 71
Delvin Morris – 71
Michael Capria – 69
Navarro Schunke – 68
Kyle Rakers – 67
Ryan Howard – 64
Defensive ends
Wendell Gregory – 85
Elijah Hill – 78
Jordan Allen – 78
Jayden Bryant – 73
Dalton Knapp – 69
Tucker Ashford – 69
Brad Stanyer – 69
Defensive tackles
Kamari Burns – 77
Austin Ramsey – 76
Travis Bates – 76
Patrick Tackie – 75
Holden Bass – 68
Linebackers
Mekhi Mason – 75
Rex Van Wyhe – 74
Asa Newsom – 73
Gabe Powers – 73
Jacobi Oliphant – 73
DJ Ackerson – 69
Weston Polk – 68
Darien Whitaker – 67
Cornerbacks
Ja’Son Prevard – 87
Kaleb Patterson – 83
Zashon Rich – 79
Donovan McIntosh – 76
Josiah Vilamel – 71
Garrick Dixon – 68
Safeties
Adrian Maddox – 80
Koy Beasley – 77
Logan Bartley – 73
Wesley Fair – 73
Jack Fabris – 70
Mikey Bergeron – 69
Nick McClellan – 69
Specialists
Luis Roriguez – 78
Simon McClannan – 78
Robert Hammond – 67