Kansas State set to name Sean Gleeson offensive coordinator

We have the final piece to the Kansas State coaching puzzle under Collin Klein for the 2026 season. The last hire to be made was offensive coordinator, and the Wildcats have their guy. They are set to name Sean Gleeson the new offensive coordinator in Manhattan.

We can confirm the initial report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Like on the defensive side of the ball, K-State already has every position accounted for when it comes to the assistant. Thad Ward is coaching the receivers, Cory Patterson the running backs, Brian Lepak the tight ends, Mike Schmidt the offensive line and Christian Ellsworth the quarterbacks.

That would suggest, like with new Kansas State defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson, that Gleeson will be more overseeing the offense as a whole and not narrowing his sights on one position like we sometimes see.

It’s also an example of coaching staffs being assembled differently now since everyone can travel and recruit (as long as it’s just 10 at once) and everyone on a staff can coach on the field. It has caused some coaches, including now Klein, to re-think how they configure the coaches.

Gleeson’s last three stints as an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach have been with Missouri, Rutgers and Oklahoma State. He conducted a high-powered offense in 2019 under Mike Gundy, coached up a few pros at Rutgers from 2020-2022 and tutored Beau Pribula this past season at Missouri.

Before that, Gleeson coached at Princeton for several years and had the best offense in the Ivy League during the 2018 season.