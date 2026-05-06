Kansas State signee Devin Hutcherson discusses official visit

Lost a bit in the shuffle of the last few weeks of spring football visits and the transfer portal has been high school basketball recruiting. Casey Alexander and Kansas State landed former Belmont signees Devin Hutcherson and Jaylen Alexander in late March. However, both prospects committed to K-State sight unseen and committed to the Wildcats, more so following Alexander.

Hutcherson was able to go on an official visit to Kansas State on April 18 and experience Manhattan for the first time.

“My visit was really good. I liked seeing the campus and facilities,” Hutcherson stated. “I also really enjoyed meeting the new coaches.”

While there is still some Belmont flavor on the K-State coaching staff, there are a few new names to Hutcherson as well. Assistant coaches John Cooper and Phil Cunningham as well as General Manager Sean Rutigliano and Chief of Staff Wes Long were among new staff members he was able to meet for the first time.

“All of the coaches were good people and I liked them all, but I think the biggest thing is everyone being bought in and it feels like they’ve all been together for a long time,” he noted.

One moment in particular, while on the visit, stood out above the rest for the senior.

“Touring Bramlage [was my favorite part],” he shared. “It’s just exciting to see where I’m going to play and imagine what it’s going to be like on a game day.”

Hutcherson was not alone on his official visit. Fellow high school signee Alexander was also at Kansas State for his official visit at the same time.

“It was fun because we already know each other, and that will likely be my roommate,” he pointed out.

The senior wing was also able to learn more about his potential role at K-State.

“It’s kind of the same as at Belmont in his system coming off of different on or off ball screen actions,” he said. “The staff also talked about making each play with confidence and not acting like a freshman.”

Hutcherson did his homework about Kansas State as well as the Wildcat basketball program history and Manhattan, but still learned a few things while on his visit.

“The biggest thing I realized was how much people love the school,” he added.

He was also able to meet the only returning player to the K-State program, Andrej Kostic, and the two hit it off.

“It was good [meeting him] he’s really cool,” he commented.

Hutcherson will be back in Manhattan to move in on May 29.