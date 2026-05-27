Kickoff times and TV networks set for first three Kansas State games of 2026

Kansas State, the Big 12 and its TV partners announced on Wednesday the first three kickoff times and TV designations for the 2026 season. They also announced the network for one other game.

The first Collin Klein season will officially begin at 6:00 PM on September 5 against Nicholls. The game will once again be televised by ESPN+, as is customary for the FCS opener.

Following the primetime kickoff, K-State will play consecutive 11:00 AM contests against Washington State and Tulane.

The matchup against the Cougars is the first in a two-game agreement, which will see the Wildcats travel to Pullman in 2029. This season’s matchup will be televised by TNT.

In the final week of non-conference play, the three-game series with Tulane mercifully comes to a close. The 11:00 AM kickoff will be televised by ESPN2. Kansas State has split the first two games with the Green Wave, falling in 2022 in Manhattan, but stealing the return game to New Orleans in Avery Johnson’s first-ever road start at K-State.

In addition to the first three games of the season, ESPN has also claimed the K-State roadtrip to Tempe later in the season. At this time there is no set time for the matchup with Arizona State, but it will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC.

Time/TV for Select 2026 K-State Football Games (All Times Central)

Date Opponent Time TV Sept. 5 Nicholls 6 p.m. ESPN+ Sept. 12 Washington State 11 a.m. TNT/HBO Max Sept. 19 Tulane 11 a.m. ESPN2 Oct. 24 at Arizona State TBA ESPN Network*

* Time and exact TV designation will be announced at a later date