LSU transfer Matt Gilhool commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has added the ninth member of its 2026-2027 roster. Former four-star recruit Matt Gilhool has committed to Kansas State as a transfer from LSU.
Gilhool was the No. 90 overall recruit in the class of 2025 and just completed his first season as a Tiger at LSU. The Pennsylvania native redshirted and left the team after the season ended, as Matt McMahon was relieved in favor of Will Wade’s return to Baton Rouge.
Measuring at 6-11, 213, Gilhool has the size that K-State is desperately searching for. Now, the redshirt freshman will pair with 7-1 JT Rock, who committed on Monday to the Wildcats.
Despite no collegiate experience yet, Gilhool possesses a key skill that Casey Alexander likes in his bigs. He can shoot it from deep. An ability that he showcased throughout his high school career. The Wildcats may also be able to extract some shot-blocking ability that the southpaw showcased during the recruiting process that led him to LSU.
He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at K-State.
Kansas State Transfer Tracker
Portal Commitments: 6
HS Commitments: 2
Returning Players: 1
Available Roster Spots: 6
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Follow every portal addition and subtraction at Kansas State with KSO’s Transfer Tracker. Also, keep up with every KSO Show discussing the latest and breaking down commitments, as well as Derek Young’s daily portal updates.
The transfer portal will remain open until April 21 for entrants. Players in the transfer portal by that date can commit at any point, including after the entry window closes.
Players in the transfer portal will be allowed to take visits from April 9 through June, except for specific dates.